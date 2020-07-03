JOSEPH CARABOTT

CARABOTT, JOSEPH March 7, 1929 - June 27, 2020 Our beloved "Uncle Joe" passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital after a short illness, in his 92nd year. Born in the Parish of Paola, Malta, the youngest surviving child of 19. Joe outgrew the small islands of Malta and started his career in Bookkeeping in Paris, France and London, England. Always open to adventure, Joe immigrated to Toronto in 1964. Joe found work at Canada Dry and also found his best friend and partner in Tom Burgess (deceased 1998). Together they enjoyed traveling the world, and made their home in Willowdale, where Joe continued to live until 2019. A connoisseur of the arts, Joe loved collecting art and antiques, dancing, and enjoyed musicals and operas. Joe will be remembered by all for his warmth, kindness, and friendship. Uncle Joe joins Tom, his brother Anthony (deceased 2014), his father Angelo and mother Catarina and all his sisters in heaven. Joe will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law Josephine, his niece Denise (Kevin) and nephews Emmanuel and Jeffrey (Bonnie). Much loved by all his extended family and friends. A private funeral will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home. In keeping with Joe's wishes, he will be cremated and the inurnment will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Uncle Joe's memory to Princess Margaret Hospital.



