CHIAVATTI, Joseph April 5, 1933 – May 14, 2019 After a brief illness, Joseph Chiavatti passed away leaving us his legacy of positive mentorship and leadership. Loving husband to Margaret for 58 years (Kennedy, predeceased), Joseph was extremely proud of his daughters Kathy (Rene), Janet (Kevin) and Jill (Grant). He took overwhelming pride in the accomplishments and growth of his grandchildren Jennifer, Julia, Scott, Lauren, Leigh and Max. Joseph lived a dynamic life, building his first home at age 16 and continuing to develop properties in residential, commercial and industrial ventures. He was a visionary and an entrepreneur working hard until the week before his passing. Joseph helped countless people over the years and touched the lives of many people in both business and personal matters. His antique car collection brought the family many hours of collective fun and joy. Joseph was our hero and our role model. He showed us how to live a life filled with integrity and passion. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Diabetes Canada. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Saturday, May 25th, 2-4 p.m. Visit Joe's memorial webpage at

CHIAVATTI, Joseph April 5, 1933 – May 14, 2019 After a brief illness, Joseph Chiavatti passed away leaving us his legacy of positive mentorship and leadership. Loving husband to Margaret for 58 years (Kennedy, predeceased), Joseph was extremely proud of his daughters Kathy (Rene), Janet (Kevin) and Jill (Grant). He took overwhelming pride in the accomplishments and growth of his grandchildren Jennifer, Julia, Scott, Lauren, Leigh and Max. Joseph lived a dynamic life, building his first home at age 16 and continuing to develop properties in residential, commercial and industrial ventures. He was a visionary and an entrepreneur working hard until the week before his passing. Joseph helped countless people over the years and touched the lives of many people in both business and personal matters. His antique car collection brought the family many hours of collective fun and joy. Joseph was our hero and our role model. He showed us how to live a life filled with integrity and passion. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Diabetes Canada. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Saturday, May 25th, 2-4 p.m. Visit Joe's memorial webpage at www.etouch.ca for details. Published in the Toronto Star on May 17, 2019

