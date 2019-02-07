CHILD, JOSEPH July 22, 1942 - February 5, 2019 It is with deep love and great sadness that the family of Joseph Child announces his death. Joe passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen Kelly, his sister Audrey Child, his children Mark and Jenny, their families, his nephews Tim and Steven, and Joe's community of friends at L'Arche Daybreak. Born in Henry, IL, Joe was a retired woodworker, teacher, funeral director and former leader of the Woodery at L'Arche Daybreak. Joe's love of the outdoors, paddling and camping brought together many groups of people through trips to Georgian Bay and West Virginia. Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 7th from 4-7 p.m. at the chapel at L'Arche Daybreak. The funeral service will be at St. Mary's Anglican Church at 10 a.m. Friday, February 8th. In lieu of flowers, donations to L'Arche Daybreak would be appreciated.

