TRAYNOR, JOSEPH CHRISTOPHER ROBERT Passed away tragically, on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 11. Beloved son of Loretta and Christopher. Loved by his grandparents, Gwen and the late Frank Traynor, and the late Matt and Marilyn Lapa. Loving brother of Samuel, Bradley and Adelaide. Dear nephew of Stephen Traynor (Alexander), Jeffrey Traynor (Korinne) and Christopher Lapa (Sheri). Dear cousin of Alexander and James Traynor. Joey will be greatly missed by his numerous relatives and many friends. Relatives, friends and members of the community are invited to attend a drive past visitation at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234), to offer a prayer or expression of condolence for Chris, Bradley, Adelaide and Joey, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., on Wednesday, September 16th. Due to COVID restrictions and guidelines, please remain in your vehicle at all times, until you are invited to exit your vehicle by a parking attendant. Also, due to COVID restrictions, a private family funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the People Church on Thursday, September 17th, at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Feed the Need in Durham would be appreciated.