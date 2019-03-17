CLOW, JOSEPH July 5, 1919 - March 15, 2019 Joe left us in his 100th year, lively and curious to the last week of his life. Vi, his wife of 73 years, predeceased him in the fall of 2017. Joe is survived by his son Brian (Gayle) and daughter Tish (Gary McMurtry). There will be no service. Donations may be made to the Ontario SPCA, an organization that both Joe and Vi served at the North York Thrift Shop for 30 years. Arrangements have been made with the R.S. Kane Funeral Home. www.rskane.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH CLOW.
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2019