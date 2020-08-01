1/1
JOSEPH CORNELIUS BLANCHARD
BLANCHARD, JOSEPH CORNELIUS Passed away at Deer Park Villa, Grimsby, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Blanchard (nee MacDonald)(2012). Loved father of Kevin Blanchard (Brenda) and Stephen Blanchard (Linda). Cherished grandfather of Bryan Blanchard (Courtney) and Katherine Blanchard (Jamie Nokes) and great-grandfather of Henry and Knox. Joseph was a lifelong Habs fan and retired from General Motors (Scarborough Van) after 39 years service. Visitation and Funeral have taken place with cremation and inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Toronto, www.smithsfh.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
