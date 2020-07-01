COLANTONIO, JOSEPH COSTANZO Joseph Costanzo Colantonio, born in Montorio Nei Frentani (Molise, Italy), was called by God peacefully on June 26, 2020, at the age of 83. He is now reunited in heaven with his loving wife Pia. Cherished by his dear children, Connie (Moreno Morelli), Nadia (Anthony Morielli), Lino (Mirella) and Daniel (Renata). Proud Nonno to Mikayla, Emily, Matthew, Amanda, Alicia, Sara, Lucas, Andrew and James. Dearly missed by his siblings, Antonio (Rosetta), Mario (Giovanna) and Lina (late Costanzo Di Iorio). He is also lovingly remembered by his sisters-in-law, Maria Rosa (Joe Cattana) and Rina (late Gianni Manarin), and brother-in-law Renzo Tanel (Sophie). Joseph Costanzo was a devout Catholic, with an immeasurable love and dedication for music, writing, and uniting his Italian community. He combined these passions together to direct multiple choirs, coordinate numerous associations and publish countless magazines and articles. With this gift and admiration for his birthplace, he created the news magazine, Il Ponte, publishing 70 editions over the course of 35 years, maintaining a global connection for his hometown Montoriese community. Joseph Costanzo surrounded himself with wonderful friends and together with his wife Pia, enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford Rd.). Private family entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (on Hwy. 27, South of Hwy. 7). A memorial Mass in his honor will be planned in the future for those not able to attend the funeral services due to the Covid-19 restrictions. If so desired, donations in memory of Joseph Costanzo may be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital, Odette Cancer Centre. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 1, 2020.