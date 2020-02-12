Home

JOSEPH CSENGE Obituary
CSENGE, JOSEPH 1933 – 2020 Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 surrounded by the family he adored and cherished. Beloved husband of Justine. Loving father to Lorraine, Teresa and Barbara. Proud grandfather to Madelaine, Eva, Stefan and Katerina. Dear brother to Mary (Michael) and predeceased by sisters Elizabeth, Sophie and Jolan. Beloved uncle to Denise and Cybele. Visitation will be held at the HIGHLAND FUNERAL HOME – SCARBOROUGH CHAPEL, 3280 Sheppard Ave. East (west of Warden Ave.) on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Parish – Highland Creek (200 Morrish Rd.) on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private Cremation. Online condolences may be placed at: www.highlandfuneralhome.ca/Scarborough
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
