CUSIMANO, Joseph It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Joseph at the age of 89, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Joseph was a retired employee of Loblaw Company Inc. and an entrepreneur including his gardening and fruit stand businesses. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pearl (nee Liotta) and his 4 children, Gina Marie (Stewart), Mary Anne (Ray) Jack (Kim) and John. Proud grandfather to Christopher (Nicole), Joseph (Tania), Patrick, Brent (Joanna), Jocelyn (Jake), Alayna, Lauren and great-grandfather to Elizabeth. Joseph was predeceased by and is now reunited with his parents, Giacomo and Vincenza and his siblings Maria, Toto, Gus and Jack. Sincere thanks to Dr. Sasha Bhinder, for his support and service. Private family services have been entrusted to Paul O'Connor Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family and the Funeral Service will be available Thursday, December 3rd at 10:30 a.m. by livestream through the link found on the funeral home website www.pauloconnorfunerals.ca
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Health Foundation would be appreciated by the family.