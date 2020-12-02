1/1
Joseph CUSIMANO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUSIMANO, Joseph It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Joseph at the age of 89, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Joseph was a retired employee of Loblaw Company Inc. and an entrepreneur including his gardening and fruit stand businesses. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pearl (nee Liotta) and his 4 children, Gina Marie (Stewart), Mary Anne (Ray) Jack (Kim) and John. Proud grandfather to Christopher (Nicole), Joseph (Tania), Patrick, Brent (Joanna), Jocelyn (Jake), Alayna, Lauren and great-grandfather to Elizabeth. Joseph was predeceased by and is now reunited with his parents, Giacomo and Vincenza and his siblings Maria, Toto, Gus and Jack. Sincere thanks to Dr. Sasha Bhinder, for his support and service. Private family services have been entrusted to Paul O'Connor Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family and the Funeral Service will be available Thursday, December 3rd at 10:30 a.m. by livestream through the link found on the funeral home website www.pauloconnorfunerals.ca In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Health Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Livestream through the link found on the funeral home website www.pauloconnorfunerals.ca
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul O'Connor Funeral Home
1939 Lawrence Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y8
(416) 751-7890
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul O'Connor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family at this very difficult time. 1 Thess. 4:13,14.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved