TODD (JEST), JOSEPH EDWIN SAMUEL It is with great sadness that the family of Joe Todd announce his passing peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, following several months of declining health. Dearly loved husband of Fran and treasured father of Erin Emmons (Chris) and Joe Todd (Katie) and step-father of Karen Gareau, Paul Gareau (Joanne) and Stephen Gareau. Cherished Grandpa of Caleb, Riley, Jessica, Joseph, Sarah, Matthew, Lauren, Noah, Madeline, Charlotte, Henry and Sophie. Joe will always be remembered as a generous and devoted friend to many. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019