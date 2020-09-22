GAUTHIER, JOSEPH EMIL With great sadness we announce the passing of Joseph (Joe) Emil Gauthier on Friday, September 18, 2020. Joe passed peacefully with his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Frances (nee Paterson) at his side. Loving father of John Joseph (deceased) and proud grandfather (Papa) of Tyler, Nicole and Katarina. Joe was much loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the staff of Erin Neighbourhood, Riverside Glen, Guelph who gave Joe sincere and loving care during the time he was a resident. Online condolences may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service.