CADIEUX, Joseph Eugene Passed away peacefully, the way he lived, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was a Veteran of D-Day. Predeceased by his wife Ruth Lillian (2007) and his son David Ross (1988). Lovingly remembered by daughter Linda Jane (Tom). Special Poppy to Mark (Melanie), Mathew (Jessica) and Kristin (Michael) and three great-granddaughters Caitlin, Emily and Lyla. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Joseph are asked to consider McGarrell Place, London. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Eugene CADIEUX.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019