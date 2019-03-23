Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH FENWICK (FEN) WATKIN. View Sign

WATKIN, JOSEPH FENWICK (FEN) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Fenwick (Fen) Watkin on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in his 97th year. Fen was an accomplished arranger, conductor, musical director, and exceptional pianist. Throughout his career, Fen had a profound influence on musical theatre in Canada and in 2005, received the Order of Canada for his contributions. He was a founding member of the Charlottetown Festival Company, where he served as musical director for 40 years, as well as over 25 years as music director for Kitchener-Waterloo Musical Productions. Fen had been involved in over 200 original Canadian productions, through these organizations, as well as working with the Toronto Symphony and CBC variety shows. In 2006, Fen was bestowed an honorary degree from the University of PEI, for his commitment to the theatre community and initiatives in PEI. He was a proud Veteran who served in the RCAF stationed in Gander, Newfoundland during the Second World War. Fen was predeceased by his wife Dorothy and brother Fred. He is survived by his daughter Beverley, son Paul (Anne), grandchildren Michael (Tanina), Ron, Susan (Ralph), Heather (Michael) and Kristen (Mike), as well as great-grandchildren, Reiner, Jack, and Ben. Will be missed by his sister Catherine. He will be fondly remembered not only by his immediate but by the family he gained, mentored, and fostered through music and theatre. Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Salvation Army Agincourt Community Church - 3080 Birchmount Rd.

