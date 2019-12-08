D'GAMA, Joseph Francis December 1, 1927 - December 5, 2019 Peacefully passed away at his home in Toronto on December 5, 2019 at the age of 92 years old, with his entire family lovingly by his side. Beloved husband of 59 years to Arlinda. Loving father of Peter, James (Karen), Lily, Andrew, Philip and Matthew. Cherished grandfather of Jaden and Devin D'Gama. He will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Simple Alternative Funeral Centres (275 Lesmill Road, North York), from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Gabriel's Parish (670 Sheppard Avenue E., North York). The family would like to thank Dr. Albert Kirshen, Steve Vickers and all of the PSWs from Bayshore for the wonderful palliative care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to a Charity of choice. Online condolences at mountpleasantgroup.permavita. com/site/JosephFrancisDGama

