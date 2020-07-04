MENDREK, JOSEPH FRANK After a short but difficult battle with cancer, the very well loved and respected Joseph Frank Mendrek passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 74 years of age at his home with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Balon). Loving father of Michael (Lisa), Annette (Joe) and Lisa. Proud Dziadziu of Andrew, Mark and Joseph. Dear brother of Richard (Barb) and Ted (Joyce) and their families. Survived by his mother-in-law Laddie Balon and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Due to coronavirus restrictions, unfortunately only private family arrangements have been made. The family appreciates and are grateful for the outpouring of love they have received from all those who have expressed a desire to pay their respects to Joe. In his memory, donations may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre where Joe received excellent care during his extensive treatments. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com