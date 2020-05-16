PIKUL, JOSEPH FRANK May 29, 1937 – May 2, 2020 Virgil, Ontario Peacefully, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene (1989) and partner of the late Susanne Dale Johnson (2018). Predeceased by his brother Ed (2001) and his parents, Walter and Anna (1996). Father of Rick (Jill), Mike (Donna) and Frank (Janelle). Grandfather of Ashley (Shane), Joey (Robyn), Melissa, Jennifer (Tim), Andrew (Katie), Jacob, Joshua, and Emily; great-grandfather of Fiona, Lila and Owen. Arrangements entrusted to Westview Funeral Chapel, London, where a Celebration of Life service will be held when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Joe are asked to consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.