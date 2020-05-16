JOSEPH FRANK PIKUL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIKUL, JOSEPH FRANK May 29, 1937 – May 2, 2020 Virgil, Ontario Peacefully, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene (1989) and partner of the late Susanne Dale Johnson (2018). Predeceased by his brother Ed (2001) and his parents, Walter and Anna (1996). Father of Rick (Jill), Mike (Donna) and Frank (Janelle). Grandfather of Ashley (Shane), Joey (Robyn), Melissa, Jennifer (Tim), Andrew (Katie), Jacob, Joshua, and Emily; great-grandfather of Fiona, Lila and Owen. Arrangements entrusted to Westview Funeral Chapel, London, where a Celebration of Life service will be held when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Joe are asked to consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westview Funeral Chapel
709 Wonderland Road, N
London, ON N6H 4L1
(519) 641-1793
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved