Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernardo Funeral Home
2960 Dufferin Street
North York, ON M6B 3S9
(416) 789-7661
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH GALOFARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH GALOFARO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH GALOFARO Obituary
GALOFARO, JOSEPH January 27, 2020 - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 93. Loving husband to Vita of 70 years and father to Mario, Nina and Maria (Kevin Sack). Grandfather to Carmen (Stephanie) and Lynda (Scott) and great-grandfather to Daniella, Olivia and Alyssa. A special thank you to Christine and Winnie for all their loving care and support. Relatives and friends are welcomed to The Bernardo Funeral Homes, 2960 Dufferin Street, Toronto, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral service to follow from 2 to 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -