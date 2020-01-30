|
GALOFARO, JOSEPH January 27, 2020 - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 93. Loving husband to Vita of 70 years and father to Mario, Nina and Maria (Kevin Sack). Grandfather to Carmen (Stephanie) and Lynda (Scott) and great-grandfather to Daniella, Olivia and Alyssa. A special thank you to Christine and Winnie for all their loving care and support. Relatives and friends are welcomed to The Bernardo Funeral Homes, 2960 Dufferin Street, Toronto, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral service to follow from 2 to 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020