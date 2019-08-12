DAIGLE, Joseph GEORGE Nicholas At the age of 73, beloved father of 3, passed peacefully surrounded by his children on August 8, 2019, in his home at Hogarth Riverview Manor. George will be dearly missed and is survived by his loving children Katherine, Mary-Ann, Darren and sons-in-law Joseph Cipparrone and Jody Devitt. Pépère will be sadly missed by his 5 grandchildren Cody, Courtney, Justin, Catherine, Felicia and great-grandson Benton. George leaves behind 5 brothers Louis (Gonzague), Donald, Ernie, Laurie (Laurenzo), and Paul along with 4 sisters Maria, Rosa, Clara, and Bernadette. He will join in heaven with his wife Rose-Marie (Reynolds) Daigle, 3 brothers Antoine, Joseph, Tim, parents Alphonse Nazaire Daigle and Eugenie Daigle. A Celebration of Life will be held near Moncton, NB in June, 2020. If you would like more details you can contact Mary-Ann by email [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2019