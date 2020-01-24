|
|
WEISHUHN, JOSEPH GEORGE Joe passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved father of Bob Weishuhn (Susan), Joanne Weishuhn-Lee (Mike Lee), and Marilyn Weishuhn McLeod (Bruce McLeod). Grandfather to Cathy Weishuhn-Miller (Steve Miller), Jennifer Weishuhn (Todd Aitchison), Karen Weishuhn Cole (Daniel Cole), Chris McLeod (Caitlyn Nelson), Scott McLeod (Michelle Palandra McLeod), Jenna McLeod, Mitchell Lee, Melissa Stoddart (Ben), and Taylor Lee (Pearl Manuel-Lee) and great-grandfather to Samuel, Sadie, Tanner, Brier, Evelyn, Carter and 3 new arrivals to come in February, June and August. He was predeceased by his parents George and Lida Weishuhn (nee Greathead) and his loving wife Evelyn (nee Burns). Cherished brother of Norma Hather (deceased), Jack Weishuhn (deceased), Marilyn Shallhorn and Bill Weishuhn. Friends are invited to share their memories of Joseph with his family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with reception to follow. Interment will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the staff of Winston Park Long Term Care for their loving care and support. Condolences for the family and donations to the SickKids Foundation or the Grand River Hospital may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519- 745-8445.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 24, 2020