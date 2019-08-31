DEE, JOSEPH GERALD (JERRY) Suddenly, at Mount Sinai Hospital. Survived by his devoted partner of 23 years, Alex Waugh of Toronto, mother Mary, brothers Edmund (Carole) and Thomas and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Predeceased by sisters Carol and Lois. Jerry was born in Barachois, Quebec, and graduated from Loyola University, Chicago. He had a long career with the Canada Revenue Agency and spent many years as a Union of Taxation Employee officer. A man of fierce loyalty and strong opinions, Jerry opposed injustice wherever he saw it. He loved spending time in conversation and on his daily crossword puzzles. Jerry will be remembered for his compassion and lively sense of humour and will be sadly missed by his family and many friends and former colleagues. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a future time. Donations in memory of Jerry may be made to Woodsworth College, at the University of Toronto, by contacting Barbara Track, at 416-978-4197, or [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019