1924 - 2019



Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, on March 7, 1924, Joseph Gerald Sherlock ("Jerry") passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Catherine (O'Brien), and siblings, Reverend William Sherlock, James Vincent Sherlock, Reverend Philip Sherlock, Mary (William) Dool and Reverend John Michael Sherlock ("Jack"), 9th Bishop of London. Survived by his siblings, Eleanor (Edward) Monahan, Allan (Annamarie), and sister-in-law Catherine Sherlock. Jerry is also survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Bernice (nee Box), and six children, Michael (Lydia), Anne, Cathy (Glen) Molto, Mark, James (Barbara Ann) and Tim. Proud grandfather to Joseph, Kathleen, Daniel, Margaret (Dominik) Kurek, Clare, Bernadette, and Cecilia. Also proud grandfather to Joseph (Danielle), Annemarie (Andrew) Trotter, Mary, Emily, Patrick, Lucy, Theresa, Hilary, Caroline and William. Great-grandfather to Edmund and Juliet Kurek, and James and Damien Trotter. At 18, Jerry volunteered for the RCAF and completed his Air Training Program at Yorktown and Abbotsford. After the war, he worked briefly for the Toronto Star and MacMillan Publishing before starting his own firm, Joseph Patrick Books, an antiquarian bookstore specializing in Canadian and Catholic books. He was mentor to many of Canada's leading bookmen, including David Mason, whose book, "The Pope's Bookbinder", provides an affectionate portrait of his time with Jerry during a "golden age" in the Canadian book trade. Jerry served for two years as the President of the Antiquarian Booksellers' Association of Canada, and in later years served on the National Archival Appraisal Board, assisting in the evaluation of culturally significant collections, including the papers of Robertson Davies as well as the archives of the Hudson's Bay Company. Recognized as one of Canada's leading Canadiana book dealers, Jerry is fondly remembered for his generosity, professionalism, and integrity. But most of all, he is remembered by his family and friends for his deep Christian faith. Visitation will take place at Turner & Porter (2357 Bloor St. W.) on Friday, October 25th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held Saturday, October 26th at 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church (1372 King St. W.). Burial to follow immediately at St. Elias Church Cemetery (10193 Heritage Rd., Brampton). Reception afterwards in the St. Elias church hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

