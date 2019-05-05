Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH GORDON (GORD) CHOWN. View Sign Service Information Egan Funeral Home 203 Queen Street South Bolton , ON L7E 2C6 (905)-857-2213 Obituary

CHOWN, JOSEPH GORDON (GORD) In his 85th year, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Village of Erin Meadows. One of the handsome and hardworking sons of Vincent and Margaret Chown of Weston, he and his cherished bride Maureen (predeceased, nee Maloney), chose country living to raise their family. Loving father of 5, Larry (Elaine), Pat (Elizabeth), Richard, Mary Ellen (Jim), Chris (Tia). Beloved Grandpa to David, Kristin (Ryan), Mark (Rachelle), Emily (Matt), Alicia (Kevin), Christopher, Patrick (Mariah), Ryan, Garrett and Rachel. Proud Great-Grandpa to Toby, Anna, Clara, Leah and Eleanor. Beloved brother to Marie, Larry, John, Margaret, Jim, Alice (deceased) and Mary Ellen (deceased). Dad was larger than life, an example and inspiration to those that knew him. Alongside a lifelong career in sales, as one of the leading materials handling specialists in the country, to the many community, sports, musical and church activities, Gord was an active participant and a leader in each and every endeavour. He will live on in the hearts of the many lives he touched. One of his granddaughters aptly says, "he was a force to be reckoned with… spirited, tenacious, determined… and stubborn!" In a word, he was faith and family, hockey and golf, work and work, best and always, forever and true, grit and determination … never give in! We'll miss the smiles and the songs, Dad. Thanks, for everything. We love you! The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton, (905-857-2213), Tuesday, May 7th from 10:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service in the chapel at one o'clock. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Alzheimer Society. Condolences for the family may be offered at

