SAMMON, JOSEPH GORDON Peacefully at the Briton House in Toronto on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Gord was born on July 16, 1934 in North Bay, the son of Urban Sammon and his wife Mae (Gallagher) and spent his adult life in Toronto. Beloved husband of Rita (O'Neill) also at the Briton House. Gord is survived by his sisters; Sister Bernadette Sammon (Sisters of St. Joseph) Sudbury and Sister Mary Sammon (Sisters of St. Joseph) Sault Ste. Marie and and his brother Patrick of Napanee. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Gord was a long time hockey enthusiast and held season tickets for the Toronto Maple Leafs for over half a century. He was also a faithful attendee at the NHL Old Timers monthly Monday lunches, where he enjoyed spending time with many hockey associated connections. Friends may visit at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Bayview and Langstaff), Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the Chapel of St. Joseph in the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Friends will be received at a reception following the mass and inurnment.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019