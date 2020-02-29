|
CHAMPAGNE, JOSEPH GREGORY It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joe on February 20, 2020, in Yellowknife. Joe was born in Espanola on March 20, 1953 to his loving parents Joy and the late George Ouellette. Joe is survived by Lorna his beloved wife of 14 years, his much loved son Gregory and his half brother Michael, Joe's stepchildren Nilo (Anne), Normann (Maria), Nina and step-grandchildren Nathan, Nate and Nia. Cherished brother of Steve (Rose) and sisters Marie (Bob) and Linda. Half-brothers Eddie (late Brenda), Kenny (Joy) and half-sisters Patsy (Marcel), Sheila and his many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, as per his wishes, with a private burial to take place at Pine Hills Cemetery. A special thank you to the ECU staff at Stanton Hospital in Yellowknife for their kindness and excellent care of Joe over the last five years. Joe made the world a better place and will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the spring.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020