GIBSON, Joseph (Joe) Harold (January 26, 1929-April 8, 2019) Passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Retired Fire Chief for North York. Predeceased by beloved wife Liz, daughter Marianne and son-in-law Vincent (Mitch) Brown. Predeceased by loving sister Margaret (John Helliker) and brothers Charles (Doris) and Alex. Loving father to Krista. Loving grandfather to Jennifer, Cody, Kaitlyn, and Chelsea. Proud great-grandpa to Destiny, Madison and Mya Lynn. Will be remembered by all extended family. We will miss your wisdom and strength! Always in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12th at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., Toronto from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Private cremation to follow. Donations in memoriam may be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Harold (Joe) GIBSON.
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
North York, ON M2M 3W9
(416) 221-1159
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2019