DANDELE, Joseph Harry Emile January 6, 1934 – January 2, 2020 It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph (Joe) Dandelé, at Kingston General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 2nd, just days short of his 86th birthday. Joe leaves behind: Pat, his devoted, loving wife and partner of almost 63 years; his beloved children, daughter Michèle (Joseph); son Joel; daughter Cande (Michael); all of Toronto; and daughter Donna (Jeffrey) of Ottawa; as well as his granddaughters Stephanie and Paige Dandelé; and sisters-in-law Carol and Joan Meade. His loyal furry friend Bailey, will also miss him greatly. He was predeceased by his parents, Emile and Frida Dandelé, and loving uncle Henri. Joe will be fondly remembered by his many friends and colleagues – whether of many years or just a few months. The family wishes to thank the many people who provided care over the past months, but in particular: Dr. John Erb and the staff of the St. Lawrence District Medical Centre; the many emergency responders who came to our aid; as well as the dedicated staff of Kidd 9 Medical at Kingston General Hospital. Private cremation will be held. A longer notice and details of the celebration of his life will follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to The Toronto Kiwanis Foundation, the St. Lawrence District Medical Centre, or an animal charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 7, 2020