DRAPER, JOSEPH HENRY Passed away peacefully, at Stirling Heights Long Term Care, Cambridge, at sunrise on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved husband of Ruth, for 76 years. Loving father of Bill and his partner Linda Galen, Joe and his son Tyler, John and his wife Bonnie, grandchildren Rachel and Cherie, great-grandchildren Sienna, Anjali, Owen, Austin and Tashi and her partner Dante. Predeceased by his brother Bill and sister Betty. A funeral service was held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019