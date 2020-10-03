MITCHELL, JOSEPH HENRY January 1932 – September 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father Joseph Mitchell on September 30, 2020 at Hawthorn Woods Nursing home at the age of 88. Our Dad will always be remembered for his quick wit and keen sense of humour. He would always greet people with a smile and a quick joke. Joseph was predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara in 2000 and his loving sister Therese in 2011. He was a strong and loving father and will be greatly missed by his loving children Brian (wife Sandra), Gary (wife Denise), Paul (wife Kathy) and Debby (husband Dave). Devoted grandpa to Joseph, Michelle, Bobby, Evan, Emma, Stephen, Michael, Jason, Willy and numerous great-grandchildren. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to all of the staff and caregivers at Hawthorne Woods in Brampton who made our father's life more enjoyable in his final years of life. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Condolences for the family may offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com