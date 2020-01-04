Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH POIRIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH HENRY POIRIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH HENRY POIRIER Obituary
POIRIER, JOSEPH HENRY Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of eighty-six, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rachel, loving father of Randy (Dee), Brian (Deanna) and Denise (Jeff), and wonderful grandfather to Connor, Aidan, Leah, David and Ethan. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 N. of Q.E.W.), on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 2 p.m., until the time of Funeral Service at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -