POIRIER, JOSEPH HENRY Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of eighty-six, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rachel, loving father of Randy (Dee), Brian (Deanna) and Denise (Jeff), and wonderful grandfather to Connor, Aidan, Leah, David and Ethan. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 N. of Q.E.W.), on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 2 p.m., until the time of Funeral Service at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020