SAWICKI, JOSEPH "JOE" HENRY Of Oxenden, and formerly of Brampton, passed away peacefully at Grey Bruce Health Services Owen Sound on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 with cherished wife, Valerie (nee Dahl) for 36 years, and beloved daughter Rachael by his side. Devoted son to Elvira (Ella) and late Kazik. Loving brother of Steve (Corinne), Jane (Murray Gilmore), Diane, Edward, and sister-in-law Barb Sawicki; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and will be missed by many friends and extended family. Family invite friends to gather for a Graveside Service at the Oxenden Cemetery on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Parking at the family home at 501478 Grey Rd. 1, Georgian Bluffs, where a celebration in his memory will follow from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements made from the THOMAS C. WHITCROFT PENINSULA CHAPEL, 272 Berford St., Wiarton, 519-534-5341. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the , or the Owen Sound Hospital Foundation MRI fund would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 3, 2019