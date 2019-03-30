Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph HERTELENDY. View Sign

HERTELENDY, Joseph Joseph Hertelendy took his last breath on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Humber River Hospital at the age of 96 and joined his departed friends from THE HUNGARIAN VETERANS ASSOCIATION in Heaven on the "HADAK ÚTJÁN". Wishing he stayed with us and a heavenly journey are his loving family in Hungary and Switzerland, Emoke Jordan his wife and her family in Canada, his nieces Eszter Birck-Wilson Ildiko Ugray and Emoke Sass and their families. Joseph was born in Hungary and as a cavalry officer spent time in a Russian prisoner of war camp where he acquired the unique knowledge of MAGIC that earned him the title THE AMAZING Hartley. He became national retail sales manager at Sears and after 30 years of successfully touring Canada, he retired and pursued a career as a MAGICIAN. He spent the last 11 months at the West Park Long Term Care facility. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church (453 Sheppard Ave. E.), on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church would be greatly appreciated.



HERTELENDY, Joseph Joseph Hertelendy took his last breath on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Humber River Hospital at the age of 96 and joined his departed friends from THE HUNGARIAN VETERANS ASSOCIATION in Heaven on the "HADAK ÚTJÁN". Wishing he stayed with us and a heavenly journey are his loving family in Hungary and Switzerland, Emoke Jordan his wife and her family in Canada, his nieces Eszter Birck-Wilson Ildiko Ugray and Emoke Sass and their families. Joseph was born in Hungary and as a cavalry officer spent time in a Russian prisoner of war camp where he acquired the unique knowledge of MAGIC that earned him the title THE AMAZING Hartley. He became national retail sales manager at Sears and after 30 years of successfully touring Canada, he retired and pursued a career as a MAGICIAN. He spent the last 11 months at the West Park Long Term Care facility. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church (453 Sheppard Ave. E.), on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception in the church hall. As an expression of sympathy, donations to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close