JOSEPH "GLEN" HOLBROOK
HOLBROOK, JOSEPH "GLEN" Joseph "Glen", of Toronto, passed away peacefully with his family at Scarborough General Hospital, on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in his 80th year. Husband of Betty, nee Gerow. Dear father of Timothy and Andrew. Glen was born in Toronto on October 23 1940, the son of the late Sgt. Joseph and Alexandria Holbrook. Older brother of Nancy (Alan) Hopkinson of Nobleton. Uncle of John (Tessa) and Mark (Marne) Hopkinson of British Columbia. Nephews Luke, Jacob, Matthew and nieces Eliana and Mary. A 33 degree Mason, Shriner and member of the Scottish Rite. Member of Heritage Lodge A.F. & A.M. No 730 GRC. Member of universe Lodge No 705 GRC A.F. & A.M. Interment at South Wilberforce Cemetery at 2 p.m. on October 5, 2020, attended by immediate family.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
