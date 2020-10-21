JAKLIN, JOSEPH 1930 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Jaklin, on October 18, 2020, at the age of ninety. Beloved husband of Matilda Radoha. Loving father of Anna (Steve Greven) and Mary (Joseph Copot). Cherished grandfather of Catherine (Jason), Michael (Andrea), Kyle and Bradley and great-grandfather of Lucas. Dear brother of August (Vera), late Ignac, Giza (Martin) and Anna. He will also be sadly missed by nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and friends. The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. (prayer service to be held at 2:00 p.m.) at J.A. Guilbault Inc., 5359 St. Michel Blvd. (below Masson), Montreal, 514 721-4925. Private parking. Due to the current circumstances, the church service and burial will be held privately for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to donate to the St. Vladimir Parish.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store