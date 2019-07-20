CHAPPELLE, JOSEPH JOHN Passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Care Centre, Barrie. John Chappelle, of Innisfil, was in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Jo-Anne (nee Jackson). Loving father of Ian Chappelle and the late Jeanette Chappelle. Friends may call at the Innisfil Funeral Home, 7910 Yonge St., Stroud, on Sunday afternoon from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Service in the chapel on Monday, July 22nd at 11:30 a.m. Cremation. Donations may be made to the Toronto General Hospital Cardiac Care Unit. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019