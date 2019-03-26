RYDER, JOSEPH JOHN Passed away peacefully, with the love of his family in his heart, on March 23, 2019, at Revera Rayoak Place. Beloved husband of the late Mavis Machesney (1989). Devoted father to Sharon and Mark. Proud grandfather to Aubrey (Kayla), Erik (Iliana), Isaac and Anna. Great-grandfather to Brooklynn, Madison and Nixon. Loving brother of Lily Allen. Joseph was a Masonic Lodge Member and Past Grand Master and a member of the Kew Beach United Church Couples Club. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.), on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a Masonic Service taking place earlier in the morning. Private interment services will be held in the spring, when Joseph will be reunited with his wife Mavis at Creemore Union Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Branch Out Foundation, Joseph Ryder Memorial Fund at www.branchoutfoundation.com/joseph_ryder_memorial_fund. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019