JOSEPH JURSA
JURSA, JOSEPH It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joseph Jursa, on October 23, 2020, at the age of 85. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. He is best remembered as a musician, educator, athlete and "all around nice guy!" He will be greatly missed by friends and family, and was a devoted Husband to Maureen, as well as an affectionate Father to Paul, Carolyn and Peter and Diana Jursa. His friends, colleagues at the MSSB, and former students will fondly remember him. A private Roman Catholic burial will be held on Tuesday. Details may be found at the following website: www.turnerporter.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
