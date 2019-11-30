TAKERER, JOSEPH KARL 1952 - 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear Joe at home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 67. Joe is now reunited with his parents Karl and Rose. Cherished brother of Diane and her husband Nick Fanais. Loving uncle to James and Stephen. Joe will be fondly remembered by his cousins and many friends. Joe was a longtime retired Michael Power/St. Joseph & Father John Redmond High School teacher. In addition to teaching, Joe was a very dedicated and proud hockey coach. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019