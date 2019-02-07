KRUZELECKY, Joseph Peacefully passed away surrounded by family on February 4, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Olga Kruzelecky. Loving mother of Mary (The late Richard Shoup) and Roman (Ann) Kruzelecky. Proud grandfather of Christina, Marianna, Peter and Erik. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews Roma (George), Luba, Bohdan (Rosemary) and William (Genia), as well as many other friends and family. Friends will be received at the Cardinal Funeral Home, 92 Annette St., on Friday, February 8th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m., with Panakhyda at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Josaphat's Cathedral, 143 Franklin Ave., on Saturday, February 9th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
(416) 762-8141
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2019