MERBER, P.Eng, JOSEPH L. The family is deeply saddened to announce that Joseph passed away at Princess Margaret Hospital, peacefully, on December 17, 2019. Joe will be dearly missed by his wife, Donna, his daughter Jess (Graham), his son Dana (Nicole) and his beloved grandchildren, Asher, Liam, Esme, Gwyneth and Oscar. He will also be greatly missed by his loving sisters, Judy Oku in California and Eva Sranko in Victoria, BC and their families. Born in Budapest in 1945, Joe immigrated to Canada with his family as a young child. He graduated in engineering from the University of Toronto in 1967. Over the next 46 years, he was involved in consulting engineering at every level and had the privilege of working with and for many talented individuals on a wide range of projects. In 1987, Joe took great pride in establishing Merber Corporation Consulting Engineers, where he enjoyed 26 successful years working alongside capable employees and colleagues, who were like family to him. In retirement, Joe dedicated his energy to his family and to his love of country life. He was never happier than when hiking with his dog at his heels, or on horseback, hunting with his club members and enjoying their companionship. Those who knew Joe will miss his adventurous spirit, his intellectual curiosity and his generous nature. A Celebration of Life will be held at Humphrey Funeral Home, 1403 Bayview Ave., on Monday, December 30, 2019 between 2-4 p.m., with memories to be shared at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019