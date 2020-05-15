LANZINO, JOSEPH "JOE" God called Joe on May 8, 2020, at the age of 57. He will be forever missed and cherished by his dear children, Athena (Peter Rotolo), Ida (Stefano Plati), Cassandra (Justin Lanrick) and their mother Christine. Proud Nonno to Arlo, Nico, Luca, Rowan and Humber. Joe will be held dear in the hearts of his siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends. Private family visitation will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd. 905-850-3332), on Friday, May 15, 2020, followed by a Private Funeral Service. A private entombment will take place at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In loving memory of Joe, donations may be made to St. Padre Pio Parish in Kleinburg. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 15, 2020.