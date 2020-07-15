de SOUSA, JOSEPH LINHARES 1947 - 2020 The family of Joseph Linhares de Sousa is deeply saddened to announce his sudden passing, at home in Mississauga, Ontario. He was seventy-three years old. Born in Funchal, Madeira, in 1947, Joseph immigrated to Canada in 1954 with his mother and sister to join his predeceased father José (1925-1996) in Toronto. He is survived by his loving mother, Conçeicao, younger sister, Maria, son, Christopher (Irene), daughter, Lisa, niece, Sarah, nephews Patrick and Daniel and grandson, Tomàs. Joseph grew up in Toronto's Cabbagetown neighbourhood and won many friends with his ebullient personality and undeniable charm. In scuffles as in spirited debates, Joseph gave as good as he got, or better. He worked in sales for most of his working career and very much enjoyed its challenges. Joseph bravely fought to overcome persistent mental and physical health challenges throughout his adult life. With the support of family and selfless care professionals, he was able to maintain a spirited independence until the very end. We commit his soul to God's grace and pray for all those who are alone. There will be a private family funeral prayer service on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a contribution be made to a charity of your choice.