PHILLIPS, JOSEPH LLOYD B. Sc. Eng (Mech) P.Eng, R.C.A.F. (October 29, 1924 - May 4, 2020) Resident K2C Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto passed away, age 95. Born in Glace Bay Nova Scotia, the son of Gilbert Lloyd and Dorothy (Wilmot) Phillips, Joe was so tiny, his grandfather fearing for his survival, tended to his young namesake by the kitchen woodstove. Joe did indeed live a long, happy life! The Phillips family grew by four sisters: June Norris-Elye (Oliver), Gladys Smith (Arthur), Irene Howe (Foster A. "Bud") and Dorothy Harriss (Neville), spending many happy times together in Mira on the Gaya's farm. During the Depression, Joe raised chickens and sold eggs. Upon graduating Glace Bay High School he joined the RCAF. Trained as a wireless operator and navigator, he was stationed in England during WWII flying in Halifax bombers locating targets and on D-Day acted as decoy drawing fighters from main forces. At WWII's end, he enrolled in King's College in Halifax, after which he joined Ontario Hydro. While working in Ottawa, he met Irene Marguerite Raymond, his green-eyed 5 foot beauty. They married in 1956, remaining devoted for the next 60 years until Rene's passing in 2015. In 1960, they had Linda Catherine. Joe then returned to university, studying mechanical engineering at Nova Scotia Technical College (Dalhousie University). Joe worked in a variety of positions starting in Montreal for C.I.L., then United Aircraft and Pratt and Whitney. After a short time with C.I.P in Dalhousie, NB, he returned to Ontario Hydro. Joe loved his work, and the opportunity engineering afforded him. He worked abroad, taking the family to live in Lagos, Nigeria to work for N.E.P.A. In 1991, Linda married Dr. Terry Smith, who became the son Joe never had, and the two shared many an adventure and drink. In 1990, Joe retired and immediately started to help raising his greatest pride and joy, his granddaughters, Catherine Danielle, Meghan Elizabeth, and Sarah Gillian. Joe and Rene travelled extensively and spent many a happy summer at their cottage on Bigwin Island in Muskoka, where the whole family was always together with many friends. Joe was an avid golfer, a voracious reader, and loved music. His ready grin, curiosity and impish sense of humour were endearing. His intellect, compassion and loyalty made him a great companion, a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Joe will be very much missed by his family, including many nieces and nephews, and his many friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sunnybrook K2C for their incredible care, compassion, and their respect for Joe's needs and wishes. You are all truly heroes. A special thank you to Bailey, Nicole, Lesley and Glen, who so enriched Joe's years at Sunnybrook. A memorial gathering will be organised when gatherings are permitted. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Music Counts, (Musiccounts.ca) or Convent House.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star from May 8 to May 9, 2020.