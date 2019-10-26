Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPH (JOE) LOBO. View Sign Obituary

LOBO, JOSEPH (JOE) March 12, 1925 - August 7, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the age of 94, surrounded by his family in Porvorim, Goa, India. Beloved husband of, and survived by his wife of 67 years, Bertha Lobo (nee Remedios, of Saligao, Goa). Loving and caring father of his children Raymond (Maureen), Edmund (Lydia), Rosalind (Euclid) and Osmond (Sucheta). Loving and delightful grandfather to Christopher, Colin, and Carol-Anne, Christabelle, Andrew and Annabelle, Charissa and Chayne. He lived a long and fulfilled life. He was born in Mombasa, Kenya and worked in Lira, Kampala and Entebbee in Uganda. In 1970, he happily retired to his beloved Goa (Saligao and then to Alto Betim). He loved his long, winding strolls, worshipped his wife's cooking and was happiest in the company of family, meals and celebrations. His life's creed was always, down to earth simplicity and heartfelt conscientiousness in word and in deed. This is his legacy and spirit.

LOBO, JOSEPH (JOE) March 12, 1925 - August 7, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the age of 94, surrounded by his family in Porvorim, Goa, India. Beloved husband of, and survived by his wife of 67 years, Bertha Lobo (nee Remedios, of Saligao, Goa). Loving and caring father of his children Raymond (Maureen), Edmund (Lydia), Rosalind (Euclid) and Osmond (Sucheta). Loving and delightful grandfather to Christopher, Colin, and Carol-Anne, Christabelle, Andrew and Annabelle, Charissa and Chayne. He lived a long and fulfilled life. He was born in Mombasa, Kenya and worked in Lira, Kampala and Entebbee in Uganda. In 1970, he happily retired to his beloved Goa (Saligao and then to Alto Betim). He loved his long, winding strolls, worshipped his wife's cooking and was happiest in the company of family, meals and celebrations. His life's creed was always, down to earth simplicity and heartfelt conscientiousness in word and in deed. This is his legacy and spirit. Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019

