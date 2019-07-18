MARCELLI, JOSEPH It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Marcelli on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Joseph was a devoted and loving husband to Rita for 62 years. A cherished father to Frank (Lea), Maria Affatato (the late Vito Affatato), and Joe (Tina). A caring grandfather to Alessandra, Joseph, Gianluca, Nicholas, Sara, Marc, and Gemma. Joseph will be deeply missed by all who knew him. If you wish to make a donation in Joseph's honour, the family has wished for donations to be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation for all the care they provided. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, and one hour prior to Mass on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. The final rite of committal and Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill) following the Mass. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019