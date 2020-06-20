JOSEPH MARZALIK

MARZALIK, JOSEPH Our family is saddened to announce that Joseph passed away at home on June 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Mary Marzalik, brother John and sisters, Mary and Celia. Survived by his dear brother Bernie and sister Theresa, he was also an uncle to many nieces and nephews and always enjoyed spending time in their company. Joe will be greatly missed by Margaret, his cherished wife of 68 years, his children, John (Tracy and step-grandaughter, Cassandra), Laurie, Cathy, Anne and by his much loved grandson Joe. He attended St. Michael's High School, where he played hockey, which remained a favourite sport throughout his life. Joe spent his career in systems and computers at Imperial Oil and later worked at Art Marketing. His real passion was for the game of golf and he spent many enjoyable hours on the links with lifelong friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be planned when it is safe to do so.



