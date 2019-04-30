Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. JOSEPH "JOE" MATHIESON. View Sign Service Information J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home 11582 Trafalgar Road Georgetown , ON L7G 4S6 (905)-877-3631 Obituary

MATHIESON, DR. JOSEPH "JOE" Peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Joe, in his 65th year, beloved husband of Nusha (nee Dabrowski) for 37 years. Loving father of Joseph (Krista) of Milton, John (Amy) of Georgetown and Heather (Carson) of Caledon. Proud grandpa of Blake and Ella. Loved son of Catherine Mathieson and the late Joseph Mathieson. Dear brother of William (Nadia) and Angela Mathieson. Dear brother-in-law of Lori Celic and Johnny Dabrowski and uncle of Robert Celic. Joe graduated as one of the youngest dentists to ever graduate from the Ontario College of Dentists in 1977. Joe practiced in Erin for over 40 years. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, (905) 877-3631, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral and committal service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. Cremation. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or Wee Brave Hearts would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

MATHIESON, DR. JOSEPH "JOE" Peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Joe, in his 65th year, beloved husband of Nusha (nee Dabrowski) for 37 years. Loving father of Joseph (Krista) of Milton, John (Amy) of Georgetown and Heather (Carson) of Caledon. Proud grandpa of Blake and Ella. Loved son of Catherine Mathieson and the late Joseph Mathieson. Dear brother of William (Nadia) and Angela Mathieson. Dear brother-in-law of Lori Celic and Johnny Dabrowski and uncle of Robert Celic. Joe graduated as one of the youngest dentists to ever graduate from the Ontario College of Dentists in 1977. Joe practiced in Erin for over 40 years. Friends will be received at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, (905) 877-3631, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral and committal service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Trafalgar Room. Cremation. Memorial contributions to the Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills or Wee Brave Hearts would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close