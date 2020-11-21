1/1
JOSEPH MAURICE (MOE) SCHANCK
SCHANCK, JOSEPH MAURICE (MOE) The Schanck and Rooney families are sad to announce the unexpected death of Joseph Maurice (Moe) Schanck, on November 16, 2020 at the age of 89, husband of Sandra Schanck. Born on March 29, 1931 in Toronto, Ontario he was the first born of the late Ernest and Mary Schanck. Moe graduated from York Memorial Collegiate. The untimely death of his father meant Moe had to support his mother and younger siblings through various means including delivering bread and setting pins at the local bowling alley. From then on he continued to demonstrate an incredulous work ethic, whether it was sales, concrete forming or consulting. Moe's most enjoyable years of work were those spent alongside his sons, and other family members, guiding them as they established their own renovation businesses. No one who met Moe forgot his infectious passion for non-work activities: horse racing, hockey, coaching, refereeing, and story-telling. He was an avid athlete playing basketball and football at York Memorial Collegiate. He coached many teams, including The Aurora Tigers. Moe was an accomplished referee, spending a number of years in The Ontario Hockey League. He officiated Old Timers Hockey until age 80 and his involvement continued up until the day he passed. Moe was inducted into the Etobicoke Oldtimers Wall of Fame which noted "Moe Schanck is the best known and respected referee in all of oldtimers hockey. He has literally made his involvement in sports a lifetime of activity, both in a competitive and social environment". Moe lived life to the fullest. He made numerous friendships along the way and will be missed by many. Moe was predeceased by his brother Edward Schanck and his wife Barbara, and his brother Ken Schanck. Moe is survived by his sons Darcy, Martin and his wife Jenya, Michael and his fiance, Jeannine and Brad and his wife, Michelle. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Stephen Rooney, Darryl Rooney and his wife, Anne, and Cynthia Rooney. His grandchildren Christie, Jesse, Leila, Danielle, James, Jason, Amanda, Brooklynn, Samantha, Nicole, Victoria, Olivia and William and his great-grandchildren Ryan, Brynn, Annie, Teddy, Lucas and Nicolas. Donations would be appreciated to the Ovarian Cancer Society, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
