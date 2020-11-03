1/1
Joseph MICHAEL
MICHAEL, Joseph June 16, 1927 - November 1, 2020 Peacefully, with family by his side, on November 1, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Joe was the beloved Husband of Charlotte for 67 years, loving Father of Deborah (Joe), Joseph (Carole), Phillip and Tracey (Anthony). He was a devoted Grandpa to Justin (Karen), Kylie (Scott), Shawna (Julian), Erin (Matthew) and Nicholas. Cherished Great-Grandpa to Calvin and Austin. Uncle Joe will be remembered by many Nieces and Nephews. Joe will be missed and remembered by the electrical supply industry, as well as members of the Etobicoke Crusader Drum & Bugle Corps. Joe will be remembered for his big heart, his sense of humour, his passion for sports, his golf games and especially his beloved Maple Leafs and Blue Jays. He will especially be remembered for his deep devotion to family and friends. A private family funeral mass will be celebrated later this week at St. Patrick's Parish, Cambridge with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Mississauga. A public celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the loving, caring staff at Cambridge Country Manor. In memory of Joe, donations to the MS Society of Canada or a charity of your choice would be appreciated (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joe's memorial. 

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
