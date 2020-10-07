GRIMALDI, JOSEPH MICHAEL Born on May 7, 1933 in Toronto and passed away on October 4, 2020 in Toronto at the age of 87 years. Joseph was predeceased by his beloved brother Salvador, sisters Gina and Rita and brother-in-law Angelo. Loving brother of Rosemarie Comella (Nee Grimaldi), brother-in-law of Millie Grimaldi, and Paul Dosage. Cherished uncle of James, Peter, Steaven (Nancy) and Anita (Gary). Joseph was a brilliant musician, educator, storyteller and a lifelong learner. A dedicated teacher for over 25 years, he taught at Bloor Collegiate, St. Michael's Choir School and Dante Alighieri Academy. Joseph always had a place in his heart and in his home for those in need. He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of his family and friends. Visitation at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin) on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. St. Clare's Catholic Church, 1118 St. Clair Ave. W. Cremation to follow privately. For further details, please visit www.jerrettfuneralhome.ca
for restrictions due to COVID-19. If desired, donations in memory of Joseph Grimaldi may be made to the Faculty of Music Library at the University of Toronto.